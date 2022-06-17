The partisan Jan. 6 committee

To the editor: A key component of reasoned debate is including members of an investigative committee who disagree with the view expressed by the leader appointing the committee. In the case of the Jan. 6 committee appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she refused to seat Republicans chosen by Minority Leader McCarthy claiming they were insufficiently patriotic. Indeed, ostensibly the main point of the committee is to impeach other Republicans who objected to aspects of the election even though these objections would not have significantly changed the election results.
On “Face The Nation,” lame duck Republican member Adam Kinzinger stated that “they,” meaning presumably other Republican congressmen, were in cahoots with Trump in a plot to overthrow the government. John Dickerson asked Kinzinger who “they” were and whether this was hearsay or did he have the goods. Kinzinger refused to answer. So stay tuned for the big reveal. We all will be watching closely. But what is clear is that the Democrats plus Kinzinger and Cheney, channeling her infamous father, are immensely enjoying their moment in the limelight as grand inquisitors.
The committee’s Democrats are also notably obfuscating the fact that the statesman of Jan. 6 was Vice President Mike Pence, who apparently called out the National Guard when Trump wouldn’t. Pence then effectively became acting president until Trump was forced by McConnell and other sensible Republicans to leave town kicking and screaming. Pence is, however, no John Dean and has refused to testify before the committee. Meanwhile, in addition to Trump’s deranged claim that he won the election, the second big lie on “Meet the Press” is that Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination. Wow!
As for Kinzinger and Cheney, who droned on for 30 minutes, they bring to mind Macbeth’s “… a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury signifying nothing.” Indeed, so far we have learned nothing we didn’t already know. Certainly, Trump is absolutely unfit to be president after standing by and not protecting the Capitol. But this committee is nevertheless a partisan witch hunt and can’t be compared to the bipartisan committee that investigated Richard Nixon.
William Hibler
Fairbanks