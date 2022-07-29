The pain at the pump

To the editor: I am a longtime resident of North Pole and like many have questioned why the cost of fuel is currently $0.50 or more higher than most gas stations in Fairbanks, which is only 13 miles away. Currently, it is cheaper to drive to Delta, which is a very small community, to fill up because gas at times is $.70 cheaper there.
I’m curious to know why the two local gas stations in our community are charging such a significantly higher price for the same gas that is offered just a short distance away. Especially in our current economic situation where the price of fuel is skyrocketing, why are we forced to drive elsewhere for cheaper fuel? I feel like our local businesses should be helping the people they serve with competitive prices instead of taking advantage of being our only convenient option. I know we have a sales tax, but that still does not equate to the expensive prices we are having to pay at the pump.