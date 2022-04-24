The old bait and switch

To the editor: The most heavily used public shooting range in the Fairbanks North Star Borough finally made the capital projects list. For most residents it has been the only outdoor shooting range available. Shooters, hunters and families teaching a younger generation to handle firearms safely use the range so much that standing in line for a spot in the firing range is a common practice.
The FNDB solicited public input on improvements, asked for public support, then applied for matching money from Pittman Robertson funds administered by the Department of Fish and Game. The “plan” improved access, raised users out of the swamp like ground between the firing line and the target areas and replaced old features.
The project disappeared into the engineering department and emerged just recently with a whole new look. Smaller, no fill material to eliminate the wet and not at all what the public supported. The organizational support is disappearing as fast as letters can be written. A petition against this new design is on the street. The public is asking for a delay in going to construction and why they were not consulted when the final project does not deliver anything like the plan they helped on and originally supported.
Did the mayor change his mind on the need for this project? Have they been embarrassed by busting the budget and being afraid to tell anyone? Planning and authorizing one project and then substituting another is call bait and switch. It’s all too common. Was there some problem with keeping the public informed of the changes?
Shooters, when you get a chance please sign the petition to delay the project. Call or email Mayor Ward and ask him what happened. The community needs a bigger, better shooting range not a smaller one.