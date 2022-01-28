The numbers tell the story

To the editor: One only needs to look at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Covid dashboard to see that masking helps reduce the spread of the virus.
First quarter (masking required during the latter part of this quarter): 696 student cases, 109 staff cases, a total of 805 cases.
Second quarter (masking required the entire quarter): 263 student cases, 42 staff cases, a total of 305 cases.
Third quarter (masks are optional and we have only had students in attendance 15 days): 1,202 student cases, 189 staff cases, a total of 1,391 cases.