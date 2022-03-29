The North Slope's crude feud

To the editor: For those of you interested in oil and gas issues, I recommend an article by Nat Hertz in the ADN on March 3, 2022, “Alaska’s next big North Slope oil project is mired in a feud with ConocoPhillips Alaska and reportedly for sale.”
Oil Search Alaska’s Pitka Project needs to cross the Kuparuk River Unit, which is operated by ConocoPhillips Alaska. It is common practice for a unit operator to be reimbursed by third parties to offset routine operation costs such as road grading and snow removal. However, in this case, ConocoPhillips reportedly wants hundreds of millions of dollars from Oil Search Alaska for long-term road use. Oil Search Alaska has appealed to the state to intervene. ConocoPhillips responded with the extraordinary claim that they control the surface estate, not the state. ConocoPhillips has threatened to take legal action and physically block road access.
Pitka was supposed to produce 80,000 barrels of oil a day within four years. Without road access they may be forced to sell. Industry insiders quoted in the article identify ConocoPhillips as a likely candidate to purchase Pitka. Perhaps ConocoPhillips’ is trying to retain undue control of transportation routes to drive competitors out of business and buy the remaining wreckage for pennies on the dollar. This scenario is not in the state’s best interest, will discourage other companies from investing in Alaska, and smacks of extortion. What else would you expect when ConocoPhillips employees simultaneously serve in the highest levels of state government (for example, Senate President Peter Micciche and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer)? These same employees helped to write and pass SB 21, giving the oil companies billions in additional profits.
I suppose it is not a surprise that ConocoPhillips’ nose is bent out of shape. After all, Oil Search Alaska discovered an oil field in ConocoPhillips’ backyard and now they want to develop it; the arrogance.
We often hear from the spin doctors that the Biden administration is hampering oil and gas development on the North Slope. ConocoPhillips actually is.