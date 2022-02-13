 Skip to main content
The Nordale Elementary decision

To the editor: I’m writing to express my dismay about the school board’s decision to close and repurpose Nordale Elementary. I can see the wisdom of the other decisions involving Anderson Elementary and Joy Elementary (as difficult as that is). And while I do not support putting sixth graders at middle schools, I know these are fiscally challenging times.

However, the Nordale decision is deeply disconcerting. When Nordale was replaced around 2003, it was done knowing this was a well-established, in-town neighborhood with many single family and multi-family homes surrounding it. The students and families of Nordale all live within a one-mile radius of the school. The area would always need a neighborhood school.

With that in mind, the decision to make Nordale one of the first schools to close is baffling. Nordale is a Title I school with at least 40% of the students coming from low-income families. It is not a school with elbow-to-elbow parents volunteering in the teacher work room. Some of these families are barely getting by, and that was before the pandemic. To add to this, instead of moving all the students to Ladd which is the next closest elementary, the plan is for most of these students to be bussed to Ann Wien Elementary, another Title I school and almost three miles away. In addition, the Nordale building won’t be closed but will be used instead for home school students and other programs. This just doesn’t sit well at all. It just plain seems wrong.

Closing schools is an extremely difficult decision. Every school community is going to fight for their school. And I know the school board and the district administration work hard to make the best decisions possible. But somebody has to be a voice for these students and families. I understand our district has changed. It is offering more and more choices for students and families, which it absolutely should.

As a former school board member, I feel strongly that one fact has not changed: We can never forget our most vulnerable students. This decision seems to be doing just that.

