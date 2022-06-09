 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The neighborhood look of solar

  • Comments

To the editor: I recently visited my mom in Fairbanks. I was born and raised here and still love my hometown. I pay attention to the changes when I come back. There have been some nice improvements over the years, but one new, not-so-nice addition I noticed on this last trip is massive solar panels mounted on top of homes.

While solar is a great option, it seems there should be some guidance put in place for the way these are installed. Everywhere else I’ve seen solar panels mounted flush on the homes’ rooftops, where they are effective and go virtually unnoticed. It seems here they are taking the form of gigantic, square Mickey Mouse ears trying to tune-in Tokyo. While this set-up might work in the middle of nowhere on a solar farm, in a residential neighborhood they are an eyesore. Besides the detriment to the feel and look of a neighborhood, ironically they are probably blocking their neighbors’ sunlight.

I hope going forward neighbors will consider the visual impacts of this type of installation. If not, maybe an ordinance is needed to prevent this blight before it happens.

Lara Duke

Redondo Beach, California

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.