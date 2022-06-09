The neighborhood look of solar

To the editor: I recently visited my mom in Fairbanks. I was born and raised here and still love my hometown. I pay attention to the changes when I come back. There have been some nice improvements over the years, but one new, not-so-nice addition I noticed on this last trip is massive solar panels mounted on top of homes.
While solar is a great option, it seems there should be some guidance put in place for the way these are installed. Everywhere else I’ve seen solar panels mounted flush on the homes’ rooftops, where they are effective and go virtually unnoticed. It seems here they are taking the form of gigantic, square Mickey Mouse ears trying to tune-in Tokyo. While this set-up might work in the middle of nowhere on a solar farm, in a residential neighborhood they are an eyesore. Besides the detriment to the feel and look of a neighborhood, ironically they are probably blocking their neighbors’ sunlight.
I hope going forward neighbors will consider the visual impacts of this type of installation. If not, maybe an ordinance is needed to prevent this blight before it happens.
Lara Duke
Redondo Beach, California