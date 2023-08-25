 Skip to main content
The need for regular lightbulbs

Raising birds in the Interior can be a lot of fun (even addicting especially when Alaska Feed gets their chicks in every spring!), but it can also be challenging. Even though many chickens and ducks are hardy, after 30 below zero, unless they have some source of heat, feet and parts of them can freeze, even with an insulated coup and lots of straw or hay. Also, in order to produce eggs in the winter, at least 10 hours of light is necessary. The easy remedy to this is good ole GE 60 watt light bulbs since they provide both light and heat.

Oh, but wait! Nope, Biden and his EPA unconstitutional thugs have again invaded our rights as Americans and “forced” businesses to stop selling regular lightbulbs, only allowing LED to be sold.

