The need for regular lightbulbs

Raising birds in the Interior can be a lot of fun (even addicting especially when Alaska Feed gets their chicks in every spring!), but it can also be challenging. Even though many chickens and ducks are hardy, after 30 below zero, unless they have some source of heat, feet and parts of them can freeze, even with an insulated coup and lots of straw or hay. Also, in order to produce eggs in the winter, at least 10 hours of light is necessary. The easy remedy to this is good ole GE 60 watt light bulbs since they provide both light and heat.
Oh, but wait! Nope, Biden and his EPA unconstitutional thugs have again invaded our rights as Americans and “forced” businesses to stop selling regular lightbulbs, only allowing LED to be sold.
LED produces no heat. So now, instead of supporting our local businesses and jobs, I have to find a way around it by ordering something online. This is how towns are crushed, when we stop buying from local people.
When are we ever gonna wake up and stand up against this tyranny? Since when did unelected people like the EPA become powerful enough to have any say at all over our lives, merchandise, or our businesses?
Why doesn’t Ace Hardware, Lowes and Home Depot just tell them to go jump in the lake and stand up for themselves? This corrupt government can’t fight every store if they all stand together.
In order to preserve freedom, we all must do our part. EPA is bent on destroying us. Whether it’s the situation in Healy with the coal mine, or the split wood at Northland lumber and now the lightbulbs in our own homes. Now is the time to recognize what their agenda is and put our foot down.