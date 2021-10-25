The need for nonpartisan redistricting

To the editor: As a longtime resident of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, I’m watching the once-a-decade redistricting process closely.
Having spent over 10 years living in North Pole before moving to build my home on Chena Hot Springs Road, I wanted to speak to the importance of having separate districts to represent Fairbanks and North Pole. North Pole is certainly a distinct community — it has its own local government and identity separate from Fairbanks. North Pole has a pride of community as exhibited in their annual Christmas decorations and their various community events to show their pride and patriotism. The people of North Pole view themselves as a distinct group, with their own views on government and how it should behave.
However, proposed map version 3 includes a large portion of North Pole in a district including urban Fairbanks. Additionally, version 3 overpopulates every Interior district by 700-800 people, making our votes count less than someone in Anchorage or Kenai.
I hope the redistricting board will hear from many Fairbanks and North Pole residents and make an informed, nonpartisan decision about our political maps for the next 10 years. If anyone else wants to testify, you can submit testimony to testimony@akredistrict.org or by calling in at 844-586-9085 at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.