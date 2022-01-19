 Skip to main content
The mining industry's fair share

To the editor: I was appalled to read in the Jan. 16 Daily News-Miner of the Kinross Gold plans to transport 192 truckloads of ore per day 250 miles from a mine near Tok though Fairbanks to its Fort Knox mill off the Steese Highway north of the city. I foresee this will be an enormous inconvenience to those who must use the roads. The heavy and continuous truck traffic will also take a big toll on our roads.

This raises the question: What are Alaska and Alaska residents getting for the expense, inconvenience and noise? I found the document “Revenue Sources Book Fall 2020” at the Alaska Department of Revenue Tax Division website, www.tax.alaska.gov. On page 100 of that document was a table listing Alaska’s general fund revenue. The total general fund for year 2020 came to $4.5 billion. $2.9 billion of this came from a Permanent Fund transfer, $660 million came from oil and gas royalties, and $5.6 million came from “other” which includes the mining industry, rents and royalties. The point is that in spite of the enormous cost the state is bearing and will bear from the mining industry, the mining industry is paying the state and the people of this state a pittance.

It is time for our Legislature to wake up and start making the mining industry pay a fair share.

