The mass killings continue

To the editor: Why do the mass killings go on day after day, with the latest devastation occurring Sunday in Dadeville, Alabama?

Is it our weak self-serving and fearful Congress and the strong corrupt national NRA organization in bed with the rich gun manufacturers that leaves us Americas with the mass killings of children, teachers and police officers on a daily basis? They are called assault weapons and they are designed as a devastating military killing machine. When will Congress do the right thing and ban the damn things.

