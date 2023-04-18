The mass killings continue

To the editor: Why do the mass killings go on day after day, with the latest devastation occurring Sunday in Dadeville, Alabama?
Is it our weak self-serving and fearful Congress and the strong corrupt national NRA organization in bed with the rich gun manufacturers that leaves us Americas with the mass killings of children, teachers and police officers on a daily basis? They are called assault weapons and they are designed as a devastating military killing machine. When will Congress do the right thing and ban the damn things.
And when will the news media direct their news to the real reason for the ongoing killings, that is, no real action by Congress. There have been very few, if any, interviews with the members of Congress about these tragedies.
Instead, the media continually shows us over and over the devastation of the victims? I am tired of hearing it is only a mental health problem and the worn out cliché, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims.”
If anyone feels the same way as I do please ask your members of Congress to act as I have done — with no response.