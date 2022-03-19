The masks are gone. Let’s keep it that way.
To the editor: As of March 11, the masks are gone at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Finally.
Two years ago, UAF used the Covid casus belli to change the relationship between university and community. Whereas prior to the global pandemic it was understood that a university is a community for adults to connect, share ideas and educate each other, at UAF the relationship between pupil to educational institution now appears more similar to that of a child answering to a parent. As a university student, I signed up for education and future prosperity, not surrogate parenting.
UAF administrators, if you are so eager to parent young adults, why don’t you just spend more time with your kids? University students aren’t your children. If you don’t know us personally, you aren’t capable of caring about our physical wellbeing on an individual level. Furthermore, if you really cared about students’ health, you would have been taking more measures against other health crises prior to Covid. For years there has been a significant population of overweight students on campus. This was already a long-term concern due to heart disease and diabetes, but now if a student contracts Covid, their obesity could fill up a hospital bed. Via mask and vaccine mandates you have made it clear that you believe you are responsible for parenting students so that they can’t make decisions about their own body that could affect the health of someone else. Obesity is a preventable condition that could very well affect the health of someone else given the global pandemic. Why stop with masks? If you want to mandate health, mandate treadmill time at the Student Recreation Center. Why stop with vaccines? If you want to control what people put in their body, mandate vegetables.
UAF administrators: Stay in your lane, get off our lawns and stop getting in our business. The masks are gone, keep it that way. You actions do not represent the values of the Fairbanks community. You have infringed on the principal of individual liberty in American society and the independent spirit of our Alaska culture.