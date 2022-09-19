The marvel of Mary Peltola's election

To the editor: Thank you, Alaska voters, for giving us a new congressperson who is an example to the nation and world of what is possible. Amidst the last several years of change and setbacks, we now have the first Alaska Native woman to serve in the House of Representatives. It feels miraculous, yet there it is.
We should also credit the new ranked choice voting system. From a wild list of 47 original primary candidates and much jockeying and shifting, we got to an election where the victory was clear and fair, and no one denied it was so. We trust the result and certainly should, as we should the national elections.
I discovered the potential of Mary Peltola through a tip from a savvy friend who urged, “You should talk to my friend Mary Peltola about the election.” This pal has never led me wrong, so I called Mary in May, and she was a guest on a Zoom meeting held for local Fairbanks activists each Monday. Mary agreed to be our guest happily. We found her very credible and compelling and had a sense she was a good choice. Then came the primary, and others clearly felt the same.
Now we have the first Alaska Native woman to hold our only congressional seat, from the Bethel area, the hub of the Yupik region, and she’s an experienced legislator. The whole world has been impressed with our electoral choice, and many of us are as well. So thank you Alaska, for showing that not only can the system work, but it can yield an astounding and uniquely positive outcome in a world where that sort of political result is rare indeed. The world is with us on this one, and most of all I thank Mary Peltola for putting herself “out there” and running for this office in these times. She made a particular statement, one of many, but to me a most singular and important one, after her swearing in: Peltola noted that she plans to move forward in a spirit of “bipartisanship and deep respect for this institution.” I can think of few candidates in recent elections who could say this and be credible. It makes her even more worthy as our congressperson.
We now need to see her through and elect her to the full term where she can confidently know she has our support for the long term. Of course we’ll be watching her over the next two months, but I have confidence she will be true to representing us all as well as possible.
Vote on Nov. 8 (or early) for your future and Alaska. Mary Peltola is a grand choice and deserves your vote.