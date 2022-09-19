 Skip to main content
The marvel of Mary Peltola's election

To the editor: Thank you, Alaska voters, for giving us a new congressperson who is an example to the nation and world of what is possible. Amidst the last several years of change and setbacks, we now have the first Alaska Native woman to serve in the House of Representatives. It feels miraculous, yet there it is.

We should also credit the new ranked choice voting system. From a wild list of 47 original primary candidates and much jockeying and shifting, we got to an election where the victory was clear and fair, and no one denied it was so. We trust the result and certainly should, as we should the national elections.

