You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The longterm effects of your vote

  • Comments

The longterm effects of your vote

To the editor: If you want to retain your parental rights to make healthy choices for your children and get back to educating rather than indoctrinating, I recommend Andrew Graham and Jeff Rentzel for school board.

Jeff has worked for years with youth in corrections and also foster care. The law says parents are responsible for their children until they’re 18 but too many others try to use their authority over those parental rights.

If you want a borough mayor who works hard even through personal adversity, I recommend incumbent Bryce Warn.

If you want candidates who work together for the good of all in the borough, I support Patricia Silva, Kevin McKinley and Lance Roberts.

If you live in the city of Fairbanks and have attended any city council meetings, you probably already know Jerry Cleworth. He is known for his fair and sincere dealings. He uses common sense, courtesy and respect, and works well with others. Jonathan Bagwill stands for accountability and compassion for all but uses common sense and logic, not emotions.

Take time to vote but most importantly know your candidates and consider the longterm effects of your vote.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.