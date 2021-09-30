The longterm effects of your vote
To the editor: If you want to retain your parental rights to make healthy choices for your children and get back to educating rather than indoctrinating, I recommend Andrew Graham and Jeff Rentzel for school board.
Jeff has worked for years with youth in corrections and also foster care. The law says parents are responsible for their children until they’re 18 but too many others try to use their authority over those parental rights.
If you want a borough mayor who works hard even through personal adversity, I recommend incumbent Bryce Warn.
If you want candidates who work together for the good of all in the borough, I support Patricia Silva, Kevin McKinley and Lance Roberts.
If you live in the city of Fairbanks and have attended any city council meetings, you probably already know Jerry Cleworth. He is known for his fair and sincere dealings. He uses common sense, courtesy and respect, and works well with others. Jonathan Bagwill stands for accountability and compassion for all but uses common sense and logic, not emotions.
Take time to vote but most importantly know your candidates and consider the longterm effects of your vote.