The lively arts in Fairbanks

To the editor: Our community has almost wrapped up its usual compliment of spring concerts and performances from our youth: a shining “Beauty and the Beast” at North Pole High School, a wonderfully skilled performance of “Into the Woods” at Lathrop, a beautifully danced “Alice in Wonderland” from North Star Ballet, amazing playing from the Fairbanks Youth Symphony, finely nuanced singing from the Northland Youth Choir.

All of these performers work without a net when the show begins. No chance to stop and start over, no rewinding the film, no way to leave the stage and work on it tomorrow. No matter who it is or where, live performance takes very hard work and lots of courage.

An exciting thing is that a great many of these performers are young people coming up through the music program in our public schools. What a powerful argument for retaining and strengthening that program.

Do yourself a big favor throughout the year and seek out these local performances by young people and adults. Attend everything you can as a way of supporting the great performing art happening in Fairbanks.

In July, there will be many opportunities to experience local performances because the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival begins on July 17.

Attend. Enjoy. Get involved. Support. It’s what makes Fairbanks great.

Theresa Reed

Fairbanks

