The lesson of Ammon and Moab

To the editor: In my old age, I should have the sense and good taste to fade away into the bushes, never to bore your readers again with my diatribes. However, current events dictate otherwise. Recently, on my color TV, I watch as enraged women protest indignantly, waving their signs in the streets and parking lots of courthouses across our nation. How dare we suggest they forfeit their right to abort their infants for the sake of personal choice?

Several hundred years before the time of Christ, the pagan societies of Ammon and Moab worshipped the false idol Moloch or Chemosh, also known as Amun-Ra in Egypt. Resting on a pedestal or throne of brass, with his head crowned and carved like a calf, he extended his arms as if to embrace all who came near. In order to procure their god’s favor and appease his wrath, the idolaters would heat the statue red-hot and pass their sons and daughters between the scorching arms in dedication. Many were burned alive. Priests would beat drums to drown out the cries of the dying youth. Today, many of our young women wish to sacrifice their unborn babies on the altars of individual convenience, immorality and even government-sponsored irresponsibility.

In the Bible, we read about the Holy Jehovah God, who in his great love, mercy and forbearance for us, his sinful creation, sometimes tolerates perversion and wickedness. However, he draws the line when it comes to shedding the blood of innocents. Indeed, Ammon and Moab no longer exist, except for vague references in textbooks, barely leaving any archaeological records. Even Egypt, once the jewel of Africa, has become little more than a third-world country, plagued by the violence of radical Islam.

I witnessed the governor of California implore women who want to legally murder their babies to flock to his jurisdiction, where he will accommodate them in their selfishness. Does he not realize he will call down the judgment of our righteous God on his electorate?

Nearly two millennia ago, Jesus cautioned his disciples, “Let the children alone, and do not hinder them from coming to Me; for the kingdom of Heaven belongs to such as these.” (Matthew 19:14)

