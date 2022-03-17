The left, the right, and the hilarious

To the editor: It’s good you print political letters of every perspective, from the middle of the road to both ditches and some humorous, as well.
As a self-proclaimed “Trump Toadie” (I like that, think I’ll get T-shirts made) I learned something after reading Craig Carmack’s letter. Here I always thought it was our sad present leadership heading us down the road to communism, not Trump and red states. I didn’t realize how far in the toilet I was, haha! After four years of Trump making America good again, and now having Bumbling Joe and Kamala to keep us safe, Craig must be a pretty happy guy!
OK, I’ll quit making light of a bad situation before my Trump Toadie friends shoot me, but keep the humorous letters coming.