To the editor:

Former Rep. Les Gara (D) launched an exploratory committee to consider running for governor, and I hope that Fairbanks can show him our support.

If you are not yet familiar, Mr. Gara is well-known as a fierce advocate for children in foster care. As a former foster youth, he introduced landmark legislation to provide stability to families and youth working with the Office of Children’s Services by incentivizing smaller caseloads while workers are still learning best practices.

Mr. Gara listens to constituents and sees the impact that defunding the University of Alaska has had on Fairbanks and how this is compounded by the pandemic. He believes in strengthening our state’s economy by supporting our University of Alaska system. With a strong UA system we improve our ability to create and keep graduates as resources in our communities, enhancing our economy for generations to come.

Mr. Gara was an assistant attorney general and also served in the Alaska State House of Representatives from 2003-2019. He is an avid outdoorsman and even though he graduated Harvard Law School, he should be holding some type of degree in fly-fishing. Here’s hoping that former Rep. Les Gara (D) runs for governor. He’s the leader our state needs.

Rosalie Rein,

Fairbanks

