To the editor: The S.S. Nenana cannot sit another year without some repair work. There needs to be some preventative maintenance done by the Fairbanks North Star Borough, which owns the boat. Each year the ship sits untouched continues to weaken the structure. This damage is starting to happen rapidly as more and more wood is exposed, and the paint continues to peel off of the boat.
We need the community to speak up to change the current situation. The Borough Assembly needs to know the S.S. Nenana is a national treasure that cannot be lost. She is not an abandoned sternwheeler rotting away on a riverbank as all the other sternwheelers did in Alaska. She is literally the “Last Lady of the River,” who needs our voice to speak up for her.
Patricia Schmidt
Fairbanks