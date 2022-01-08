 Skip to main content
The language of writing about suicides

To the editor: What I would like to address today is the language that writers are using to describe suicide.

Suicide is a very complex thing that affects many people here in Alaska. When reading articles that say so and so “committed suicide” it automatically places a stigma on mental health. My brother died by suicide in 2013, and I was ashamed to share that with people because of that language. It was if my brother had committed a crime when he chose to end his life. No one understood what he was dealing with, and the struggles he was going through. No longer am I ashamed, and a great deal of that is because I have a better understanding of mental health

Every time I see an article that describes someone’s death as “committing suicide” I feel for that family and the pain they are already going through. No one except those close truly understand what that person was dealing with, and it should not be front page news.

As a newspaper, I would hope you can start to educate your staff on how to change the language and use the term “died by suicide.” If you or someone you know is struggling, please call 800-273-8255 and contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Thank you.

