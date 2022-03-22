The Kinross bottom line

To the editor: It is important to remember the bottom line for Kinross-Fort Knox and the Manh Choh mine: money.
Their main goal is to make as much money as they can as cheaply as they can. Hence, they want to use Alaska highways and bridges for heavy-duty ore hauling between the Manh Choh mine near Tetlin and the Kinross-Fort Knox facility 20 miles north of Fairbanks, a total of about 500 miles round trip.
This outrageous plan is to use trucks with double trailers (95- to 125-feet long), 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for five years. Five years would undoubtedly turn into a much longer period of time. This plan will not only compromise the safety of Alaskans and visitors to our state, but it will deteriorate our highways and bridges.
We Alaskans should not have to sacrifice our safety or the integrity of our roads and bridges for the profits of large corporate mines. That’s why the ore should be processed in Tetlin.