The kindness of strangers

To the editor: Thank goodness I went to Access Alaska several weeks ago. They give or loan people equipment. I thought, maybe they have disability equipment for my daughter. Up to this point I had carried her everywhere. People were beginning to notice and asked, “What will you do when she gets older and heavier?”
I would joke, “I will grow stronger!”
While funny, not entirely practical.
The time had come. She’s getting heavier, taller and difficult to carry. I have such a hard time finding seating equipment that she will like and that works for her. She absolutely hates her wheelchair and lets everyone know it. My insurance will only purchase one piece of equipment every five years. So, I was stuck with a problem chair for at least four more years.
Someone had just donated equipment for a child. A kind employee of Access named Josh was very knowledgeable and kindly helped me place my child in the equipment to see if it would work. It not only worked but was everything my daughter would need. He spoke to someone at the front desk, and it was determined that I could own the equipment, rather than borrowing.
They gave us, for free, a wheelchair, carseat/highchair and a standing device. This is a child who can’t stand without us holding her. Now she can stand for several hours at a time, and she loves it.
Actually, truth be told, I am at the point of tears, because to me this has been an answer to prayer. I want to say thank you to all the good people working at Access Alaska in Fairbanks, to Josh who was very helpful and almost as happy as I was, to the person who donated the equipment (I hope you get the message!) and to the Good Lord Jesus.
I am reminded of Mathew 25:40, “Amen I say to you, as long as you did it to one of these my least brethren, you did it to me.”