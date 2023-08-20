The junky Fairbanks of days gone by

To the editor: [Monday] morning’s News-Miner had a very interesting Pioneer History Nugget. When I came up here with the Army in January of 1964, Fairbanks was a much better place. The first time I got off base, I really liked what I saw, and then when this Kansas farm boy saw Henry Gettinger’s potato fields, I said, “This the the place.”
At the time I didn’t know I would be working in those fields. I absolutely loved the way many places had old vehicles in their yards. I really liked what some called “Maxi Miller’s” junkyard on College Road. When they started sending all those “treasures” overseas as scrap metal, I was able to buy an old tractor, saving it from being lost forever. Over the years I bought other old equipment and vehicles; most were fixed up to run and use.