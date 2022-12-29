The important issues

To the editor: Future voters should keep statistics in mind: Over the last two years, more than three times the population of Alaska have crossed the American border illegally or overstayed their visas, including the person accused of striking Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer.
There is no thorough background check of the people crossing the border illegally, especially the million or so got-aways. Add into that the human and sex trafficking and drug smuggling. Over the last two years, approximately 200,000 Americans have died from fentanyl poisoning.