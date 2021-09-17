You have permission to edit this article.
The importance of remaining non-partisan in local politics

To the editor: I served 12 years on the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board in the 80s and 90s and the Fairbanks City Council for two years in 2000. I look back knowing that those of us in office, no matter what views or opinions we might have had, were trying to do the best we could for our community. Our goal was to work toward the best solution, which meant sharing views, listening to alternatives and even compromising. We were not aligned into conservative, moderate, progressive or liberal political positions. We were non-partisan looking to work together for the best answer to difficult problems.

My, how times have changed. I recognized that elected office at the state and national level seemed to require party allegiance. But I was proud to serve in an elected position at the local level where my obligation was to do my best to find the best decision without loyalty to a political party or persuasion. Now when I hear local candidates campaign, they make sure they identify their political position. The political division we see at the state and national level should convince us that we don’t want the same for our local elected officials.

I want and will support local candidates who see the importance of remaining non-partisan and will avoid those who have announced and align themselves with any particular political view.

