The impact of individual choices

To the editor: Some individual choices affect only you, but some also affect others.
People who choose to drink and drive often cause accidents which sometimes result in deaths. In a similar manner, choosing not to get vaccinated or to follow other common sense guidelines to protect yourself, your family and community can also have serious consequences. “Amonpour & Company” (on KUAC FM 89.9, Jan. 13) had an interview with a woman who lost her father because he was unable to receive timely care for an infection in his aorta. It took his family over two weeks to find a hospital in Iowa that wasn’t clogged with unvaccinated Covid patients. Over 80% of the ICU beds in Iowa hospitals at that time were populated with unvaccinated Covid patients. A women from Alabama subsequently contacted the daughter to report that a similar thing had happened to her dad who had a heart attack and couldn’t get immediate care. After checking with 43 hospitals her dad was flown 200 miles to a hospital in Mississippi, but the treatment was too late. He also died because the 43 hospitals contacted in Alabama were also clogged with unvaccinated Covid patients. It’s clear that self-centered folks who choose not to get vaccinated do indirectly kill others.
People in Fairbanks occasionally experience life threatening events and need immediate medical care, but if our hospital is filled with unvaccinated Covid patients, immediate life saving care may not be available. Fortunately I don’t think this situation has occurred locally, but the virus counts remain high and it could happen.
Another potential threat that may materialize involves the huge ore trucks that Kinross hopes to run (almost 300 a day) on our roads between Tok and Cleary Summit. What would happen if one of these trucks crushed a school bus full of children and created an immediate need to treat multiple mangled kids? Kinross might be responsible for the accident, but local unvaccinated folks would be complicit for the inability of our hospital to immediately treat multiple casualties.
Please be a good citizen. Get vaccinated for your family, friends and community.