The ills of party over country

To the editor: The Republican Party had a proud start under Lincoln, freeing the slaves and preserving the Union. Yet it was the Democrats, with support from many Republicans, who in the 1960s passed and signed into law the Civil Rights Act.
Under Nixon the Republican Party chose to encompass those disappointed as the Democrats moved away from racism. Using subtle cues such as the location where Reagan started his presidential campaign and words (known in political circles as dog whistles) that resonate more with racist folk, many Republican politicians became used to being disingenuous.
Right wing media, following the profitable path forged by Rush Limbaugh, led the way into outright untruthful fear mongering. Changing the focus from real enemies such as Red China concentrated on characterizing their conservative audience’s political rivals, the Democrats, as the enemy. Soon, painting Democrats as unAmerican socialists out to destroy the country and falsely claiming that it was other media that was biased and lying. Too many Republican politicians bought into this technique of winning votes through lies and fear mongering.
Some might say they sold their souls for power. Others that they did not value truth nor long term consequences enough. The net result has been polarization of politics weakening our country and hurting our future.
It is past time for Republicans to correct the ills of the party and recover its honor by switching back to truth as the guiding light, not the illusory vision of power through lies and corruption.
