The ignorance of firing school librarians

To the editor: During (Tuesday) night’s school board work session, April Smith proposed cutting nine librarian positions from the current proposed budget. She suggests that their salaries should be used to support positions that deal directly with students in classrooms or those that specifically support academic achievement within specialized groups of students.
Smith apparently hasn’t spent enough time in schools to know that that’s precisely what school librarians do: support academic achievement.
Smith is targeting the middle and high school librarians specifically. It’s these librarians who teach secondary students how to utilize the many excellent scholastic tools in their libraries in order to do the sort of well-grounded research that they’ll need in college and in life. Losing the librarians would also utterly stifle the librarians’ goal of promoting deep reading and cultural enrichment as lifelong skills.
Local and statewide reading scores are abysmal, and numerous studies have proven that reading scores rise dramatically if money is spent on school libraries. Even fresh paint on the library walls boosts reading scores. Eliminating library staff — which has been ongoing in our local schools for over a decade — is the best way to make those scores plummet and produce more ignorant and less skilled graduates.
We can only hope that the rest of the school board has more common sense, and less of a political agenda, and shoots this terrible, ill-conceived notion right down.