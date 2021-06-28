You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

The ideology of economic creativity

  • Comments

To the editor: The folks at Tribune Content Agency must have exceptionally long arms. To reach a purported economist, they dragged up Mr. Cowen from the bottom of the barrel.

Mr. Cowen proposes that economic creativity starts conservative then deteriorates to progressive. His example, Ford proves the exact opposite. Henry Ford’s approach to manufacturing was the essence of radical progress, not only in the manufacturing sense but in Ford’s very progressive approach to marketing and distribution. His industrial genius had a profound effect on life in the USA and throughout the world. That genius has been augmented over time but remains fundamentally the same (a conservative shift?).

Other progressive innovators could include the Koch Patriarch (chemical and energy development). The inheritors of Koch have appeared to shift conservatively.

Jeff Bezos has taken a progressive path to retail internet marketing. Whether he or his heirs will wax conservative remains to be seen.

In each situation the popular reaction is toward the progressive development. Governments tend to mirror the populace (unless they abandon public in favor of private interests).

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.