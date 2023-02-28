 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The humor of Golden Heart Tales

To the editor: “Newer” is better. In fact, the best newest addition ever. I used to check the obits to see if I was listed, then turn to the comics to exercise my gray matter with the crosswords and read the rest. Now, after 51 years, I check your column first!

Thanks for the memories of your same experiences as a newcomer to Fairbanks. I have related to each one — snowbank stuck and walked home, vehicle woes and ski-poles. Now ice carving? Let the chips fall where they may. You could offer your talents on polishing the surface of a sculpture, or better yet, a cup-tray of hot cocoa for the team.

Thank you for injecting the paper with humor and personal interest.

Mary Helmer

Fairbanks

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.