The humor of Golden Heart Tales

To the editor: “Newer” is better. In fact, the best newest addition ever. I used to check the obits to see if I was listed, then turn to the comics to exercise my gray matter with the crosswords and read the rest. Now, after 51 years, I check your column first!
Thanks for the memories of your same experiences as a newcomer to Fairbanks. I have related to each one — snowbank stuck and walked home, vehicle woes and ski-poles. Now ice carving? Let the chips fall where they may. You could offer your talents on polishing the surface of a sculpture, or better yet, a cup-tray of hot cocoa for the team.
Thank you for injecting the paper with humor and personal interest.
Mary Helmer
Fairbanks