 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The hijacking of a movement

To the editor: When school board member Erin Morotti is quoted in the News-Miner article on LGBTQ history stating, “It’s not about teaching children to be gay,” she’s being honest.

Those with a queer identity do not see themselves or anyone else as male or female. Their goal is to remove the gender binary; to stop people from viewing themselves as gay, lesbian, and bisexual or straight; and their purpose in school is to make children believe they are neither boys or girls.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.