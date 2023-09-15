The hijacking of a movement

To the editor: When school board member Erin Morotti is quoted in the News-Miner article on LGBTQ history stating, “It’s not about teaching children to be gay,” she’s being honest.
Those with a queer identity do not see themselves or anyone else as male or female. Their goal is to remove the gender binary; to stop people from viewing themselves as gay, lesbian, and bisexual or straight; and their purpose in school is to make children believe they are neither boys or girls.
The authors of the LGBTQ history month resolution have called into school board meetings the last two years and only mention queer or trans students. They never mention any L, G or B. Board member Erin Merrotti only used the “LGBTQ community” but only includes queer students and staff.
Queer activists have hijacked the gay civil rights movement. Out of all the quotes the author of the [news] article could have chosen to use from me, you would think when I mentioned Fred Sargeant, founder of the Pride movement, as being anti-LGBTQ, that it would be more relevant. Queer-identifying teachers will sneak queer ideology into the class and through social emotional learning surveys, they will identify which students identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual and then focus to get them to become nonbinary and adopt a queer identity. They will incentivize other students to do the same and shame children in class who don’t. Since the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has a policy to keep it a secret from parents if their child is using gender identity pronouns, parents should be concerned.