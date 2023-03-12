To the editor: I wish to offer a reflection on the past News-Miner article about the Manh Choh ore haul proposal as a legacy project for the Tetlin tribe.
I agree with the dual purposes of the tribe to improve local infrastructure and increase local employment.
However, I cannot prioritize benefits to 129 people over the severe degradation of the quality of life of thousands of other Alaskans who live, work, play and travel on or near the proposed route. For long-term employment, it would seem prudent of the Tetlin tribe to require Kinross to build a mill at the Manh Choh site. With a mill there, then Kinross’ plans to mine gold in Alaska for decades would give the local people decades of work.
I have heard that in initial discussions between Kinross and Tetlin, the Tetlin tribe rejected a local mill because they did not want the pollution.
So, is it acceptable to the Tetlin tribe to afflict thousands of other Alaskans with pollution as long as the tribe is not afflicted? Using the criterion of the greatest good for the greatest number, the Manh Choh ore haul proposal should receive no permits whatsoever.
Kinross should use an alternative and, whichever alternative they use, it will benefit the Tetlin tribe.