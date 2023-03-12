 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The greatest good for the greatest number

To the editor: I wish to offer a reflection on the past News-Miner article about the Manh Choh ore haul proposal as a legacy project for the Tetlin tribe.

I agree with the dual purposes of the tribe to improve local infrastructure and increase local employment.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.