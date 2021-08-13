To the editor: In an article published by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (June 17, 2021, page A4), Megan McArdle argued that raising taxes on the wealthy wouldn’t fix our inequality problem. History proves her wrong.
From the mid-1940s to the mid-1970s, the United States experienced the greatest economic boom in its history. During that entire period taxes on the upper income bracket were at or above 70%, and income inequality was the lowest ever in the 20th and 21st centuries. (Thomas Piketty, Capital in the 21st-century, graphs 14.1 and 8.5)
The government put that tax revenue into public works projects like building the interstate highway system, roads, bridges and public universities. They were plenty of good paying union jobs and minimum wage was kept high. The government heavily subsidized public universities, keeping tuition affordable, a few hundred dollars a semester. The United States developed a booming consumer economy and a large, prosperous and well educated middle class.
Then Ronald Reagan came along with trickle down economics. Give tax cuts to the wealthy he said, so they can invest and create jobs and the money will trickle down. By 1986 he had cut the tax rate on the upper income bracket from 70% down to 28% (govinfo.gov, public laws 97–34 and 99–514), busted unions and kept the minimum wage low.
Since then things have gone steadily downhill for the middle class and for anyone working at or near minimum wage. Income inequality has gone steadily up, the real value of minimum wage has constantly down, and college tuition has gone through the roof.
So the next time someone like Megan McArdle tries to tell you that we can’t raise taxes on the wealthy because it will be bad for us and the economy, just remember that history shows exactly the opposite. We had the greatest economic boom in our history when taxes on the wealthy were 70% or higher and income inequality was at its lowest.
John David Ragan
Ester