 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The good old days of Alaska politics

  • Comments

The good old days of Alaska politics

To the editor: I am a lifelong Alaskan. I’m proud of that fact. I spent many of those years in Fairbanks, which I still consider my hometown. I now live in Anchorage. I graduated from North Pole Junior High (then just called elementary school) during our first year of statehood. So I really do have the benefit of a long view of our great state, from its infancy, so to speak, to whatever we can call this current period; midlife crisis, perhaps.

In those early years, Alaska was charged with excitement! The state seemed filled with visionaries; everything seemed possible. Leaders with big dreams weren’t afraid of being attacked by cynics and nihilists. The precursors to the “Far Right” existed in those days. The John Birch Society was active and visible in Fairbanks. I knew many of them and enjoyed talking with them; Rod Wolf cut my hair, Rudy Vetter was the school janitor. But these folks were not the deeply toxic kinds of personalities who crop up in today’s Alaska forums.

The biggest difference that I see between those early days and today is in how the Republican Party has changed. Many of the visionaries who inspired me as a young person were Republicans. Elmer Rasmussen ran for governor on the theme of establishing the first public equity system that would accrue to the benefit of all Alaskans. Was he foreshadowing the Permanent Fund a decade and a half before the oil pipeline existed? I believe so. Walter Hickel wasn’t afraid to embrace our public ownership and collective dreams as an “owner-state.” And I grew up with Terry Miller (he was my Scout Leader, Troop 542) who came to symbolize for me the future of the Republican Party. Terry was forward leaning and understood governance. He would have made a brilliant young governor.

So how did the GOP go from being a visionary and positive force in Alaska to what it is today?

None of the great Republican leaders of the past would have a place in today’s Republican Party! They would be shocked at the conspiracy theories being passed around the party base. They would be appalled by the disrespect demonstrated at public meetings whose sole purpose is disruption of the civic order.

I miss the good old days.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.