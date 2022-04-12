The Golden Heart spirit

To the editor: Fairbanks still has its golden heart.
Thanks to the midday shopper at Safeway West on Friday, April 8, who found and returned my set of cloth shopping bags left by mistake in a shopping cart. I appreciate your kindness. Two of the bags are especially dear to me, each a gift from one of our adult children.
Thanks, too, to the shopper who told me when I drove back to the store to try to find them that he’d seen them in a cart in the parking lot not long ago but left them hoping the owner would return. Finally, thanks to the store’s helpful and kind employee, Hannah, and to another helpful young female employee whose name I missed, who located the lost items.
While the world watches terrible horrors unfolding in Ukraine, it’s inspiring to see, even in a small way, that people in Fairbanks still keep our golden heart alive.