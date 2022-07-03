 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The future of women's health care

  • Comments

To the editor: Last week, six Supreme Court Justices overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling that established a right to abortion across the United States for 49 years. Abortion is still legal in Alaska, and we intend to keep it that way by opposing any effort to change the Alaska Constitution, which has protected our Alaskan right to abortion for decades.

Abortion is essential, lifesaving health care. Abortion is common and extremely safe. Unfortunately, political attacks and misinformation have stigmatized abortion care. Abortion is not a dirty word, and we encourage our allies to de-stigmatize it by using the word “abortion.”

We hope you will join us on Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, to talk about what’s next — not just a fight to regain what was lost but to expand reproductive health care access and create a future where abortion and all health care is easy to receive regardless of where you live, who you love, how much money you have, or what your body looks like.

Rose O’Hara-Jolley, state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates — Alaska.

KC Casort, a Fairbanks organizer with Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates — Alaska.

Rose O’Hara-Jolley is state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates - Alaska.

KC Casort is a Fairbanks organizer with Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates - Alaska.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.