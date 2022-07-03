The future of women's health care

To the editor: Last week, six Supreme Court Justices overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling that established a right to abortion across the United States for 49 years. Abortion is still legal in Alaska, and we intend to keep it that way by opposing any effort to change the Alaska Constitution, which has protected our Alaskan right to abortion for decades.
Abortion is essential, lifesaving health care. Abortion is common and extremely safe. Unfortunately, political attacks and misinformation have stigmatized abortion care. Abortion is not a dirty word, and we encourage our allies to de-stigmatize it by using the word “abortion.”
We hope you will join us on Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, to talk about what’s next — not just a fight to regain what was lost but to expand reproductive health care access and create a future where abortion and all health care is easy to receive regardless of where you live, who you love, how much money you have, or what your body looks like.
Rose O’Hara-Jolley, state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates — Alaska.
KC Casort, a Fairbanks organizer with Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates — Alaska.