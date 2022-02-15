The future of trucking ore
To the editor: The impact of the transportation of mineral-rich deposits from the Tetlin area will have major effects on our lives.
Will the drivers and mechanics put an increasing strain on housing demands? Will the fuel source be Valdez, creating more trucks and potential spills? Should speed limits be reduced? Along with passing lanes, will more turnouts and rest areas be included? Can the road endure the deterioration?
Fort Knox has been good for our broad economy but local Fort Knox neighborhoods would beg to differ and dread the five years of ore trucking. A dedicated haul road, railroad or processing plant (paid for by who?) won’t meet timelines, profits or environmental concerns.
Is it true there is nothing we can do to stop this?