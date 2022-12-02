 Skip to main content
The future is here

To the editor: Time and time again it has come to my attention that journalistic transparency often consists of a grammar-free plethora of clichés and malapropisms. (This is to say nothing of a litany of disinformed information.) The future is already here, my friends: The wolf is at the door, the die is cast, the cat is out of the bag, the goose is cooked! This is uncharted territory.

Let me be perfectly clear. Huge quantities of hardworking Americans are comparatively unique, and to them I give a big shoutout. Even if it’s below their pay grade, they lean in to draw a line in the sand to get laser-focused on unprecedented model-based infrastructure. They do this while nimbly dancing a complete one-eighty to make a deep dive into the weeds.

