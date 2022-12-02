To the editor: Time and time again it has come to my attention that journalistic transparency often consists of a grammar-free plethora of clichés and malapropisms. (This is to say nothing of a litany of disinformed information.) The future is already here, my friends: The wolf is at the door, the die is cast, the cat is out of the bag, the goose is cooked! This is uncharted territory.
Let me be perfectly clear. Huge quantities of hardworking Americans are comparatively unique, and to them I give a big shoutout. Even if it’s below their pay grade, they lean in to draw a line in the sand to get laser-focused on unprecedented model-based infrastructure. They do this while nimbly dancing a complete one-eighty to make a deep dive into the weeds.
It’s essential to mitigate the evidence of heroes asleep in our nation’s wheelhouse. We need unchecked negative growth to drain this iconic swamp. First and foremost, we need a blunt instrument to surgically strike the pain of ignorance. United toe to toe, we can see eye-to-eye. Studies show that we can win this game: the bandwidth is in our DNA (no pun intended), but we need all hands on deck to pursue this non sequitur and bring it to its knees.
That’s a great question. These days everybody’s talking about a red flag, a game-changer, an existential inflection point, a rabbit hole literally at the tip of an iceberg. At the end of the day, time has come to double down, to set up the guard rails, to send an ambiguous signal. We need to get boots on the ground and stand shoulder-to-shoulder to leverage our healing energy.
How else can we move that needle and avoid an inevitable hard landing?