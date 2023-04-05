The future energy needs of the Railbelt

To the editor: It is crucial that the Legislature adopt a Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard (RPS) for the Railbelt utilities. An RPS would set certain percentage goals by a specified date for the amount of renewable energy that should be used by an electric utility to produce electricity (e.g., 30% by 2030). Senate Bill 101 and House Bill 121 are good frameworks on which to develop the necessary goals and coordination to meet present and future Railbelt energy needs. We are facing short-term and long-term threats to our electrical energy supply across the entire Railbelt power distribution system. These threats require diversification by adding significant amounts of renewable energy to our mix of fuels for powering our vehicles, homes, businesses, and industry.
In Southcentral Alaska, the supply of affordable natural gas is waning. Hilcorp has announced that they won’t be able to renew current supply contracts in the Cook Inlet Basin. In the Fairbanks area, the EPA has threatened to not approve the State Implementation Plan to meet the clean air standards here — this could endanger federal highway funds for all of Alaska. Both problems could be resolved by adding significant amounts of renewable energy (RE) to the Railbelt grid.