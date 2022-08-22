The formula for Trump’s rise to power

To the editor: Economic globalization/increased competition + outsourcing of low-skilled jobs + closing of factories + large-scale agri-business phasing out small farmers + inequality of U.S. education; lack of education/job skills training for 21st century jobs + automation reducing number of jobs + some political bias in news media outlets to enhance ratings leading to mistrust of news media + proliferation of social media misinformation that includes climate change denial and 2020 election “stolen” + lack of effective and sustainable immigration program (browning of America) + perception Democrats are too soft on crime + perception the U.S. is not hardline enough in foreign affairs + perception Democrats have forsaken religion + abortion issue + fear of too much federal control and a lack of state’s rights + fear that guns will be taken away = Alienation from U.S. government and its institutions.
Follow populist Donald Trump, who is unqualified for the job but promises everything, to the ends of the Earth, taking American democracy over a cliff and into the abyss.