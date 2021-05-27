You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

The fingers in the PFD cookie jar

To the editor: It becomes a sad state of affairs when the elected government can’t follow the guidelines set before them, violating the trust of the people who elected them.

It is time that the elected body get the “sticky” fingers out of the PFD cookie jar and pay the residents what we are supposed to be getting per the way the current guidelines are written, as well as compensate for the shortcomings of previous years. It is not the public’s fault that the politicians cannot balance the budget.

I believe it is time to either pay us what we are actually owed and then pay out the PFD, or get your fingers out of it and leave it alone. 

Or maybe we the public need to put in a new group of politicians who are more in agreement with the idea that the PFD is for the residents of Alaska and not the Alaska government.

 

 

