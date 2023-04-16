To the editor: I have been reading through all the propaganda being pushed by the fear mongering few that would like to shut down the Manh Choh project and shut down job creation for the Interior, and it disgusts me.
The Community Perspective, “If the unthinkable happens, will Kinross claim responsibility?”, is especially disturbing. I am not sure how someone can take a tragic trucking and explosives accident in Ghana and compare it to hauling rocks on a federal highway.
The reality is that the Manh Choh project will be using specially-built trucks and covered trailers designed for highway use with more axels and tires to reduce road damage.
The reality is companies already haul much more dangerous material than rocks on that highway every day.
The reality is a target is 60 trips per 24 hour day, not the truck every seven minutes they have been using as a scare tactic, which is still only an average of nine trucks per hour.
The reality is DOT was planning on putting more passing lanes along the route long before the project was announced and has moved the project up.
The reality is it is a federal highway, primarily build and maintained with federal funds, and is maintained with fees and taxes. Those consist of motor fuel taxes, vehicle registration fees, license plate fees, and certain levies on heavier vehicles such as trucks.
The reality is they are committed to safety and will be tracking the vehicles and will stop the operation if the weather and road conditions warrant it.
The reality is expanding the railroad is a great idea, but that is 20 years down the road by the time all the “studies” to protect the mosquitos are completed. Also, putting a spur line into the mine to support the operation is highly unlikely, so they would end up trucking it to the mine from the rail yard anyway.
The reality is Kinross brought their plan to the public as good neighbors and there is nothing illegal about it.
Bring on the trucks, bring on the jobs!