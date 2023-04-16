 Skip to main content
The fear mongering few

To the editor: I have been reading through all the propaganda being pushed by the fear mongering few that would like to shut down the Manh Choh project and shut down job creation for the Interior, and it disgusts me.

The Community Perspective, “If the unthinkable happens, will Kinross claim responsibility?”, is especially disturbing. I am not sure how someone can take a tragic trucking and explosives accident in Ghana and compare it to hauling rocks on a federal highway.

