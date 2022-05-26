The false argument of the eco-left

To the editor: Whether it is the ice going out on the Chena or on Birch Lake, the leaves budding on trees across our hills or school kids exchanging their books for bikes, summer is just around the corner in the Tanana Valley.
Summer should be a time for us to savor the sunshine, relish our family recreational opportunities and thoroughly enjoy the few months before winter rears its head again. However, many families in our region will be taking a lower-key approach to utilizing our boats, ATVs, private planes and vehicles this summer, all because our families are feeling a squeeze.
Whether from record gas prices — with the worst yet to come according to JP Morgan, AAA and others — staggering inflation not seen since the Carter administration and the uncertainty that comes from supply-chain challenges, Alaskans across the state are grappling with change.
Added to the mix are the ongoing attacks from environmental activists — including many “leaders” in the Biden administration — who continuously look to dim Alaska’s bright energy future. Our state should be leading the renewal of U.S. energy independence and the creation of domestic supplies of critical and strategic minerals yet so many of our projects sit stalled or are under the threat of cancellation.
This can all be laid at the feet of a small, yet vocal, minority more concerned with protecting wildlife than advancing and improving the lives of Alaskans. We see it in decisions like the one to cancel a lease sale for oil and gas in Cook Inlet. We feel it closer to home with the Ambler Mining District’s disputed road project, and even closer still when activists subvert public process and bully Kinross into revisiting plans to develop its Manh Choh deposit.
Alaska develops its natural resources in balance with environmental stewardship better than anywhere else on the planet. Yet the environmental movement fights every single project brought to market. It doesn’t have to be a binary equation of nature or jobs, and it is beyond time that this false argument of the eco-left is rejected. Alaska’s future depends on it.