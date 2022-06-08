The EPA's purpose

To the editor: The EPA has the duty to preserve the environment; their decision to seek limitations on the dredge disposal for the proposed Pebble Mine is their purpose.
Let’s suppose that dumping toxic chemicals is allowed to destroy the waterways of the Bristol area. What would it be like?
The answer is, it would be like a domino effect of that could destroy the entire food chain for all wildlife in the area. It is reckless to prioritize immediate financial gains that have adverse long-term effects on the wilderness, over our conscience.
The state of Alaska has only been in charge of regulating fish and wildlife for the past 63 years. Yet somehow after six decades, the unpalatable results are low fish numbers in the Yukon River. Somewhere along the lines, the system has failed us.
The EPA stated that Bristol Bay is invaluable and irreplaceable resource. They are right.
Edith Kokrine
North Pole