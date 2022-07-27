The Dugin connection

To the editor: When I Googled, out of curiosity, what connections Steve Bannon might have with Russia and Putin, I was amazed to be led into long discourses on the philosophical background of a man who has been a major influence on Bannon as well as Putin. It was a new name to me. Although I had studied Russian history, this might be considered more timely.
If you want to know about the little-known forces behind Trump, whose political ideas were receptive to those of his advisor, Bannon, you might want to look up Alexander Dugin, whom Bannon admired and followed. Just as communism came largely from Marx, Dugin comes from other Russian philosophers, and their theories — ideology, in this case — leads one very close to fascism.