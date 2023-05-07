The downside of gold mining

To the editor: Well paying jobs notwithstanding, large-scale, hard-rock gold mining is incompatible with neighborhoods and recreational areas that have been in existence for 30, 40 and 50-plus years. It is patently unfair and unwise to put the profit of the mostly foreign gold mining corporations above the investment, both financial and emotional, of long-term residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
So why do we need more gold? Even a cursory internet search reveals basic agreement among sources that about 78% of the yearly gold supply is made into jewelry. Electronics, medical and dental require about 12%. The remaining 10% of the yearly gold supply is used in financial transactions.
Do we really need to mine gold for more jewelry? According to the World Gold Council, recycled gold accounted for 28% of the total global gold supply of 4,633 metric tons in 2020; 90% of that recycled gold comes from discarded jewelry and the rest from a growing mountain of electronic waste such as cellphones and laptops. If more of the available stores of used gold were recycled, we could further reduce the demand for virgin extraction from places near where people like you and I live — and have lived for decades.
We hear from the city council, tourism reps, Borough Assembly members, the military, UAF representatives, Senate and House members, and Sen. Murkowski herself about how important it is to protect the quality of life that keeps the trained and talented here in Fairbanks. How will that vision be advanced by the presence of ore-hauling trucks on our public roads, noise, air and light pollution, degraded and destroyed landscapes and lost recreational opportunities? Gold mining in our neighborhoods and the ills and ugliness it will bring will make even long-term residents reconsider if life in the industrial gold camp of Fairbanks is worth sticking around for.
The gold in them there hills consists of healthy, accessible, beautiful and inviting homes, neighborhoods and landscapes. It is up to us to protect these, our personal “treasures,” from the degradations of gold mining.