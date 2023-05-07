 Skip to main content
The downside of gold mining

To the editor: Well paying jobs notwithstanding, large-scale, hard-rock gold mining is incompatible with neighborhoods and recreational areas that have been in existence for 30, 40 and 50-plus years. It is patently unfair and unwise to put the profit of the mostly foreign gold mining corporations above the investment, both financial and emotional, of long-term residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

So why do we need more gold? Even a cursory internet search reveals basic agreement among sources that about 78% of the yearly gold supply is made into jewelry. Electronics, medical and dental require about 12%. The remaining 10% of the yearly gold supply is used in financial transactions.

