The divisive abortion issue

To the editor: Currently, the most corrosive issue vis-à-vis the U.S. Constitutional system is the barrage of extremely limiting abortion bans instituted by many states. With the U.S. already having one of the highest Women’s birth mortality rate of any nation, limiting bans, such as the Texas ban criminalizing medical doctors aiding abortion, are putting severe strain on Women seeking medical help during pregnancy.

With all the press spin, it’s good to remember that the original decision overturning Roe v. Wade was based on a Mississippi law permitting abortions up to 15 weeks which is within the window that therapeutic abortions typically occur. Had current total bans on abortions been in place then, the Supreme court decision might well have been different.

