The divisive abortion issue

To the editor: Currently, the most corrosive issue vis-à-vis the U.S. Constitutional system is the barrage of extremely limiting abortion bans instituted by many states. With the U.S. already having one of the highest Women’s birth mortality rate of any nation, limiting bans, such as the Texas ban criminalizing medical doctors aiding abortion, are putting severe strain on Women seeking medical help during pregnancy.
With all the press spin, it’s good to remember that the original decision overturning Roe v. Wade was based on a Mississippi law permitting abortions up to 15 weeks which is within the window that therapeutic abortions typically occur. Had current total bans on abortions been in place then, the Supreme court decision might well have been different.
Meanwhile, while Senate Democrats could likely get a compromise, say, 15-week law through congress protecting the right to choose for Women seeking reproductive health care, they do nothing to maintain a campaign issue.
Moreover, even more sinister is the movement by prominent Democratic Senators from Massachusetts and Rhode Island, like Netanyahu sought to do in Israel before massive protests stopped him, to bring the Supreme Court under the control of Congress by ‘Court Packing’ effectively overthrowing the Constitutional tripartite balance of Judicial, Executive and Congressional branches.
People also forget that the last time the Democrats had total control of the Judiciary, Congress, and the Presidency, was before the Civil War. This hegemony resulted in the infamous ‘Dred Scott’ decision declaring ‘slavery forever’ and precipitating the War between the States. The independence of the Judiciary is a critical pillar of our Democracy. Period!
In summary, it’s high time for national Democrats to stop blaming the Supreme court for their inability to compromise and get some national abortion rights law through Congress rather than using it as a campaign issue. South Carolina for instance is an example where Pro-life Republican Women legislators all voted against a 6 week ban on abortion rammed through by a Male legislature while rejecting the women’s twelve-week compromise. It’s time for radicalism on both sides to cease and return the focus to helping women protect their reproductive health.