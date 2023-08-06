 Skip to main content
The difference between a crime and a mistake

To the editor: The heading of the news article in the Tuesday, July 25, News-Miner, “Doyon branch fined for Clean Air Act violation” did not immediately attract my attention. Yea, yea, EPA, air quality, what else is new? But as I read the story I realized that even as so many good people in the Fairbanks area are working hard to improve air quality, this branch of Doyon is doing just the opposite.

They committed crimes by removing pollution control devices from 55 vehicles, and tampering with controls on 28 others.

