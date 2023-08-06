The difference between a crime and a mistake

To the editor: The heading of the news article in the Tuesday, July 25, News-Miner, “Doyon branch fined for Clean Air Act violation” did not immediately attract my attention. Yea, yea, EPA, air quality, what else is new? But as I read the story I realized that even as so many good people in the Fairbanks area are working hard to improve air quality, this branch of Doyon is doing just the opposite.
They committed crimes by removing pollution control devices from 55 vehicles, and tampering with controls on 28 others.
To quote the story, “Doyon acknowledged that employees made a mistake.” They didn’t make a mistake, they committed 55-plus crimes.
Someone at Doyon came up with a scheme to improve vehicle performance by overriding pollution controls. Then someone at Doyon requisitioned the pollution defeat devices. Then someone at Doyon approved the purchase of pollution defeat devices. Then somebody at Doyon approved installation of pollution defeat devices. Then someone at Doyon installed the defeat devices. At every step along the way these people knew, or should have known, that they were breaking the law. These people did not “make a mistake.” They committed crimes.
And, if catalytic converters were removed, what happened to them? Were they sold? Who got the money?
I hope that those responsible will be identified, charged, and tried in a court of law. And please News-Miner, do some investigative journalism. I would like to know which of my neighbors are purposely fouling the air we breathe. Also, investigate if pressure was applied to prevent whistleblowers from coming forward. I believe that most people do support clean air.
Remember, nobody is above the law.