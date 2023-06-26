The details are in the planning

To the editor: There was an interesting pair of articles in the FDNM recently, both dealing with climate/energy plans.
One was the brilliant story of how Iceland has achieved almost 100% reliance on clean energy sources while also maintaining some of the lowest energy costs in the world. (“Cheaper by the Dozen: Reducing Alaska’s Electricity costs” by Gwen Holdmann, UAF associate vice chancellor for Research, Innovation and Industry Partnerships). The article points out the similarities and differences between Iceland and Alaska, including the electric transmission grids. In Iceland there is a loop around the perimeter of the island about the same distance as Alaska’s Railbelt grid from Homer through Anchorage to Fairbanks. Both have a large metropolitan area representing about half their population with a number of smaller inter-tied communities and a large secondary city 6-7 hours distant from the “big” city. The big difference between them is that Iceland has a much lower delivered cost of power.