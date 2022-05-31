 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The decline of liberalism

  • Comments

To the editor: While Alaska Democrats running for state and local office have a clear weltanschauung to guide their leadership style, Democrats running for Congress in the June 11 special election have a much muddier problem. The problem is that national congressional and presidential leadership by Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer has, for “liberal Democrats,” betrayed the fundamental principles of liberalism by favoring leftwing radicalism over reasoned pragmatic governance. Consequently, Alaska Democrats like myself have shifted our affiliation to nonpartisan to emphasize the fact that we cannot in good conscience caucus with Democrats in Congress with the above leadership.

The crux of the problem is brilliantly articulated by Francis Fukuyama in the essay “Mistaking Identity” in the May issue of Harper’s magazine. Fukuyama trenchantly notes that “Liberalism was founded on the premise that people disagree on the final ends of life or understandings of the good.” Quoting the journalist Jonathan Rauch, Fukuyama goes on to note that “… the approach to factual truth coming out of the liberal enlightenments rests on trust in a social system that adheres to two rules: that no one gets the final say, and that knowledge must be based on empirical evidence not on the authority of the speaker.” Regarding our current system, he argues that “While liberal societies agree to disagree about final ends, they cannot survive if they are unable to establish a hierarchy of factual truths.”

If you follow national politics at all, the problem is clear. Leaders like Schumer and Pelosi and radical socialists like AOC and Sanders make no attempt to debate ideas and work in a nonpartisan manner because they claim they have the truth. Liberalism is hence betrayed because now knowledge is being based on the authority of the speaker rather than empirical evidence which hardly exists any more in a news media that reports only opinions.

So when you mark the June 11 ballot for Congress, you might consider checking the box for nonpartisan candidate Bill Hibler, who I claim is a true “Liberal Alaska Democrat” trying to restore democratic liberalism to Congress by caucusing with Republicans.

William Hibler

Fairbanks

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.